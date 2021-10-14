Carpenter Technology Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of -39.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of CRS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.35. The stock had a trading volume of 258,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,063. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carpenter Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 113.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Carpenter Technology worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

