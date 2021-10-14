Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.26 ($21.48).

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €15.23 ($17.92) on Thursday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.23.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

