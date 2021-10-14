Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.75% of Castle Biosciences worth $124,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $646,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,408 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,476. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

