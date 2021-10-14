Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.95.

NYSE CAT opened at $188.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.12 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

