Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

