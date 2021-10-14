Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

