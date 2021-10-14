CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) vs. FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Financial Contrast

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CCUR and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.79%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and FG New America Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Summary

FG New America Acquisition beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

