Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.53 ($6.51) and traded as high as €5.55 ($6.53). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.50 ($6.47), with a volume of 52 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEC1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The company has a market cap of $15.53 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.53.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

