Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

About Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

