Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cedar Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,715. The stock has a market cap of $303.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.61. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.