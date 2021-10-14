Celer Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $136.72 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $861.86 million and approximately $136.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00235885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

