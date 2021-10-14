Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -225.20 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.