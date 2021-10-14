Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $3.63. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a P/E ratio of -358.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Central Puerto by 78.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Central Puerto by 970.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.