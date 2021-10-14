Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.50

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 26211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.