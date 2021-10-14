Centric Cash (CNS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

