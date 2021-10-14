Ceres Price Tops $248.49 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $700,454.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $248.49 or 0.00434238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00070415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,097.55 or 0.99776874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.24 or 0.06605900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

