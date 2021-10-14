CertiK (CTK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.13 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $118.28 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00003625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00123301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00074801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,568.43 or 1.00460079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.35 or 0.06560268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,580,436 coins and its circulating supply is 56,946,208 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

