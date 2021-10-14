CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,822,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFE opened at $9.89 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

