CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFBK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

