CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

CGE Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

