Chain Guardians Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.51 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $32.40 million and $2.51 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

