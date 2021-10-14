Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.49

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $21.40. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 24,950 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

