Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.
CRL opened at $402.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.
In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
