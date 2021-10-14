Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

CRL opened at $402.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.84. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,984,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

