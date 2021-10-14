Chart Industries (GTLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.800-$4.250 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $193.46 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chart Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Chart Industries worth $51,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

