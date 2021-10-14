Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08.

