CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 61.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $905,375.99 and $251,986.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00072449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,708.08 or 0.99985087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.02 or 0.06437705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

