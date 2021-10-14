Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 42,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMMB shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.94. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $168.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

