Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE CVX opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.94. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

