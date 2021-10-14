Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,182,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.65% of Chico’s FAS worth $126,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $568.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

