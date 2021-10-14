China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in September

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CICHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.