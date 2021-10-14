China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 819,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLEU opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.