China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 819,900 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLEU opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in China Liberal Education by 7,080.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

