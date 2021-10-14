China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Up 145.7% in September

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the September 15th total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Resources Gas Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of China Resources Gas Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. China Resources Gas Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

