Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,810.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,880.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,629.57. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,882.57.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

