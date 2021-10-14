Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.42. Cielo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 600,095 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.64.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $530.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

