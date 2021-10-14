Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.53. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $2,028,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $936,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $199.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.15. Cigna has a twelve month low of $160.37 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

