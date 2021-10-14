CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 221,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,248. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
