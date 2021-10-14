Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.5% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $14.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.53. 254,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

