Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $449.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post $449.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,167.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of CNK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 82,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.