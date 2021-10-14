Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $405.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

