Citigroup Boosts Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $15.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

MCG stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Membership Collective Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

