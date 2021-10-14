Citigroup Downgrades Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to Neutral

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.