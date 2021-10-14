Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334,758 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $77,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,816,000 after acquiring an additional 148,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $70.26 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

