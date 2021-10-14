CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in September

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the September 15th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CKHUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,606. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. CK Hutchison has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is an increase from CK Hutchison’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.