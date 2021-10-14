CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQU) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQU) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.