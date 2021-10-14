Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,809,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,164,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,934,000 after buying an additional 357,838 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,368,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

