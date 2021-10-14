Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,934 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,934 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $386.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

