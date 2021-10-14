Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Stock Price Down 15%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA)’s stock price fell 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 7,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Clikia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

