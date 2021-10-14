Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £69,829.68 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92).

Shares of CBG traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,552.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,566.13. Close Brothers Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 42 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

CBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

