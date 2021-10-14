Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 1-Year High at $163.62

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.62 and last traded at $162.50, with a volume of 28686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,968,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total transaction of $4,247,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 730,745 shares of company stock valued at $89,143,106. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

