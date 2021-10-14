Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CLOEU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Clover Leaf Capital has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

